It looks like Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire Wade is following in his footsteps when it comes to making his hoop dreams a reality.

Zaire was officially drafted to the Utah Jazz’s G League team, the Salt Lake City Stars. Prior to Zaire being drafted, there were talks about him possibly joining the team. Dwyane, who is part owner of the Utah Jazz, shared the moment Ziare learned that he was selected by the team and said, “Wade Legacy Continues…Proud Dad moment!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)

With the 10th overall pick in the @nbagleague Draft. The Salt Lake City Stars select Zaire Wade!!! Welcome to SLC!! @zairewade21 pic.twitter.com/UKQoyzIMoY — Salt Lake City Stars (@slcstars) October 23, 2021

Zaire was the 10th overall pick in the draft. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Zaire was reportedly the 296th-ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He attended Sierra Canyon along with Bronny James, then went to Brewster Academy. He received offers from different colleges but later decided not to go that route.

It was noted that players are not allowed to sign directly to G League teams, and they have to be drafted by the league.

As many of you know, Zaire’s father, Dwyane Wade was drafted as the 5th overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft. Throughout his career, he played for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and the Cleveland Cavaliers and officially retired as a member of the Heat back in 2019.

Back in April of this year, D. Wade purchased an undisclosed minority ownership stake of the Utah Jazz.

Congrats to Zaire Wade!

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Dwyane Wade’s Son Zaire Wade Gets Drafted By The Utah Jazz’s G League Team appeared first on The Shade Room.