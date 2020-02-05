Dwight Howard returns to the All-Star Slam Dunk event | NBA News

Former Dwight Howard champion will participate in the Slam Dunk competition for the first time in 11 years, while 3-point defending champion Joe Harris will fight All-Stars Damian Lillard and Trae Young as part of the All-Star Saturday Night on February 15 in Chicago, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Howard, of the Los Angeles Lakers, won the event in 2008 while he was with the Orlando Magic and last participated in 2009. This will be Howard's fourth appearance at the event, and he will compete against Aaron Gordon of Orlando, Derrick Jones Jr of Miami and Pat Connaughton of Milwaukee.

Gordon, making his third appearance, finished second in 2016. Jones was second in 2017, his only appearance. Connaughton participates for the first time.















Highlights of the 2019 All-Star Dunk contest



This is the first time the Slam Dunk contest has been held in Chicago since Michael Jordan beat Dominique Wilkins in a memorable 1988 duel. Oklahoma City's Hamidou Diallo won the Slam Dunk event last season.

The 2020 All-Star Game will be played on February 16.

Joe Harris scores on the edge against Minnesota



Harris, of Brooklyn, who had sunk 117 triples this season entering Tuesday, won the three-point contest last season in his first time at the event. The three-point contest will also take place on February 15.

Lillard, participating in the competition for the third time, has been hot from the outside during his last six games. The Portland Trail Blazers star has made 49 triples during the stretch to reach second place in the NBA with 192.

















Highlights of the 2019 All-Star 3-point contest



Young has 156 triples in 46 games, which is equivalent to his total last season in 81 games. The highlight of the Atlanta Hawks is the event for the first time.

The other participants are Davis Bertans of Washington (first appearance, 144 triples made this season), Devonte & # 39; Graham of Charlotte (first, 176), Buddy Hield of Sacramento (second, 186), Zach LaVine of Chicago (first, 154) and Duncan of Miami Robinson (first, 165).

















Watch the 10 best plays of the 68th NBA All-Star weekend.



The NBA announced that it modified the format of the 3-point contest by adding two deep shots. Competitors will have 27 shots, instead of 25, and they will also have 70 seconds instead of 60 to finish the shot.

The two deep shots will be taken six feet beyond the three-point line: one at the top of the key and another located on the wing. The shots will be taken with a green ball and will be worth three points. The maximum score in a round will increase from 34 to 40 points.

