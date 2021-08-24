Dwayne The Rock Johnson Surprised A Hollywood Tour Bus

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The reactions were priceless.
Recently, the Jungle Cruise star lived up to his reputation by surprising a group of Hollywood tourists on a “celebrity homes and lifestyle tours” tour.
Capturing the moment on his Instagram and TikTok, Johnson pulled up in his car next to a Hollywood tour bus with the window down, and yelled, “Hey, you guys know where I can find The Rock?”
The reactions are PRICELESS.
“Love pullin’ up in my pick up truck beside all these tour buses that tour my neighborhood and surprising the heck outta people!!!” Johnson captioned.
“Well, that was fun,” Johnson said with a grin as he drove away. “It’s a good way to start off my Saturday.”
And there you have it: a candid moment with The Rock, aka the nicest guy in showbiz. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have some tour bus tickets to buy.
