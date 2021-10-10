Dwayne The Rock Johnson Rap Debut

While the original vision for the song was to have Dwayne recite spoken words to close out the song, the actor brought his own energy, eventually writing a verse for himself and recording it in the studio amid the pandemic. “One take,” he shared. “I was drinking Teremana, so I had already been a bit lit and was ready to go. We sent it to Tech and his engineers and the text I got back from Tech, in all capital letters, was ‘Fuck yes!!!!'”



Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

You can watch the full music video here.