Dwayne The Rock Johnson Rap Debut

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

The Jumanji star is featured on Tech N9ne’s new single “Face Off,” along with Joey Cool and King Iso.

Table of Contents

The man, the myth, the legend — I am, of course, referring to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — is entering the music business!


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The actor and former wrestler is featured on “Face Off,” Tech N9ne’s single off his new album, ASIN9NE. According to Variety, the track — which also features Joey Cool and King Iso — is a foremost collaboration between the most successful independent rapper in hip-hop and the biggest A-lister in Hollywood.

Made my historic rap debut (thankfully I didn’t suck😅) Huge shout to all the hip hop &amp; music fans for your HYPE reactions that are straight f*cking fire 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏾👊🏾
Love to my #StrangeMusic USO’s
@TechN9ne🐐
@therealJoeyCool
@TheRealKingIso
#FACEOFF
WATCH: https://t.co/1ByD2BCWJo


Twitter: @TheRock / Via Twitter: @TheRock

Speaking to the outlet in an exclusive, The Rock said, “I love music. Anytime in my movies when I can implement some musical elements, I always love doing that.”

In the past, Dwayne has been approached by other notable figures in the hip-hop community, but said that he knew it was the right fit when Tech N9ne DM’d him. “A lot of my friends who are hip hop artists — like big names — I’ve been asked a few times. But it just has to feel right.”

While the original vision for the song was to have Dwayne recite spoken words to close out the song, the actor brought his own energy, eventually writing a verse for himself and recording it in the studio amid the pandemic. “One take,” he shared. “I was drinking Teremana, so I had already been a bit lit and was ready to go. We sent it to Tech and his engineers and the text I got back from Tech, in all capital letters, was ‘Fuck yes!!!!'”


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

You can watch the full music video here.

And while Dwayne said he has always loved music, he’s not looking to switch career paths anytime soon. But, if it’s right, it’s right: “If the song is right and if the collaboration feels real and authentic, I would love that…If I could rap about the right words that feel real and authentic to me, then I’ll be happy to break out that Teremana, take a few big swigs, and jump back into the studio.”


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

He continued, “Honestly, it just comes down to passion, having fun — and are people going to enjoy it? That’s it. That’s the bottom line.”

Given the change of pace, the internet — including some big names in music like Dionne Warwick — had some things to say about the debut:

I’d like to believe that Dwayne fills a bowl with things to do at the beginning of the year, and then pulls from it once a month. https://t.co/K46BrCZpcm


Dionne Warwick / Via Twitter: @dionnewarwick

Meanwhile, others found their new go-to track, and by others — the ROTC community:


Twitter: @YaBoiMoody / Via Twitter: @YaBoiMoody

How did you feel about Dwayne’s rap debut? Will you be adding the track to your workout playlist? Let us know in the comments!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR