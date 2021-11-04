Dwayne Johnson Vows To Only Use Rubber Guns In Movies

“We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we won’t worry about what it costs.”

Dwayne Johnson is making changes to his movie sets following the Rust tragedy.


Dwayne says that he was “heartbroken” by the news and it made him rethink the use of guns and other firearms in his movies.


“First of all, I was heartbroken. We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I’ve known Alec, too, for a very long time,” Dwayne told Variety.


Dwayne noted that just hours after the Rust incident occurred he was on the phone with his production team figuring out what changes they could make.


While his upcoming film Red Notice does utilize firearms, Dwayne concluded that there will not be any real guns on the sets of his projects moving forward.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all,” Dwayne revealed.


He continued, “We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post. We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we won’t worry about what it costs.”


Dwayne shared that he has always implemented strict safety protocol but an incident like the one on the set of Rust requires a major reevaluation.


“I love the movie business. There are safety protocols and measures that we have always taken in the movie business and we take very seriously, and these sets are safe sets, and we’re proud of that. But accidents do happen,” Dwayne said.


He added, “And when something like this happens of this magnitude, [that is] this heartbreaking, I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward and how we’re going to work together.”


“Any movie we do that Seven Bucks does with any studio, the rule is we’re not going to use real guns. That’s it,” Dwayne concluded.

