Dwayne Johnson Raps On New Tech N9ne Song ‘Face Off’: Video – Hollywood Life

From pro wrestler to actor to MC, The Rock just took on a whole new rapping gig with an all-star verse on Tech N9ne’s new track.

Is there anything Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can’t do?! The 49-year-old showed off his rapping chops on the new Tech N9ne track “Face Off,” on Friday, Oct. 8, showing the world that he can wrestle, act, own businesses and be just as powerful on the mic. The track, off the Tech N9ne’s album ASIN9NE, also features Joey Cool and King Iso and has Dwayne rapping about things he’s most passionate about, including his cultural roots and hardcore workouts.

“Made my historic rap debut (thankfully I didn’t suck,” Dwayne joked on Twitter after sharing the song. “Huge shout to all the hip hop & music fans for your HYPE reactions that are straight f*cking fire[.]” Check out Dwayne’s verse on the track below!

Speaking with Variety, Dwayne shared more about his passion for the project, noting how much he appreciates the art form. “I love music. Anytime in my movies when I can implement some musical elements, I always love doing that,” he shared. The A-list actor noted that members of the hip hop community have approached him before, but when Tech N9ne DM-d him on Instagram, he finally went for a collaboration.

Tech N9ne also shared his feelings about the team-up with Variety, raving about how “the biggest star in the world” actually responded to his collaboration proposition. “I am hyped. We are all hyped!” the rapper raved to the outlet while on tour.

Dwayne and Tech N9ne had already been friendly on social media, but they finally met in person on the set of Ballers, the HBO series in which Dwayne stars. “When Tech texted me, I knew I would make this work. We’re aligned, just in terms of our work ethic and desire,” Dwayne went on. “When Tech and I first met years ago on the set of Ballers, we were talking about this idea about being the hardest worker in the room. He said something that I really appreciated: basically, ‘There could never be enough food in this room or on this set that could make me full because I always want to be hungry.’ I just love that.”