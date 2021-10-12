Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Viral Vin Diesel IG Post

“Every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note.”
It all started when Dwayne made a scathing Instagram post after wrapping up The Fate of the Furious, calling out a certain cast member for being a “candy ass.”
“Some [male co-stars] conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right,” Dwayne wrote.
Dwayne eventually deleted the post and both actors have spoken out about putting their differences behind them — although it really doesn’t sound like they have.
Last we checked in, Dwayne completely LOL’ed at Vin’s comment that the bitter Instagram post had stemmed from Vin being a tough boss. Emily Blunt even got involved.
And while Vin has yet to respond to Dwayne’s laughter, we are getting a few more details about the events following Dwayne’s post.
“Nothing specific happened, just the same old shit…It caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough…[it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note,” Dwayne told Vanity Fair.
Dwayne went on to share that while he for sure, “meant what [he] said,” it wasn’t the right choice to share it on a public platform.
“It wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bullshit away from the public. They don’t need to know that,” Dwayne said.
Dwayne also confirmed that there was a discussion between the two actors after the post, although he “wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting.”
“I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there,” Dwayne concluded.
But everyone knows that it was, in fact, not left there.
When Dwayne was reminded of some of Vin’s comments — like the one about them both being alpha males or Vin being Dwayne’s “big brother” or his “tough love” on set, Dwayne had something to say.
“One part of me feels like there’s no way I would dignify any of that bullshit with an answer. But here’s the truth. I’ve been around the block a lot of times. Unlike him, I did not come from the world of theater… I came up differently and was raised differently. And I came from a completely different culture and environment,” Dwayne explained.
He continued, “And I go into every project giving it my all. And if I feel that there’s some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it. And it’s just that simple. So when I read that, just like everybody else, I laughed. I laughed hard. We all laughed.”
Can’t wait to hear what Vin has to say in response.
