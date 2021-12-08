Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson Gave People’s Choice Award To Teen

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Shushana, would you please join me?”

He was recognized for his contributions to society and for being a fan favorite who “transcends all demographics” — AKA a true champion of the people.


Alberto Rodriguez / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He began his acceptance speech talking about his last meeting with Muhammad Ali (the OG “People’s Champion”) at a Make-A-Wish event, and added that he’s since come to find new meaning in the term: “What it means to be the People’s Champion is so much bigger than me…”


Alberto Rodriguez / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Rock then threw everybody for a loop when he invited teen Make-A-Wish recipient, Shushana, on stage.


Alberto Rodriguez / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I met her earlier,” he said. “I told her how inspired I was by her story. She is a survivor. She has fought literally for her life. She has inspired her family, her friends, now you guys here, [and] now the world that is watching.”

Shushana looked completely flabbergasted to suddenly be invited on stage in front of thousands of Hollywood royalty, but, tbh, she handled it like a pro.


NBC / Via youtube.com

“I didn’t expect it at all,” she said. “This is crazy. Thank you so much to you and to Make-a-Wish.”

And then he GAVE her his award!!! *sobs.*


Alberto Rodriguez / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“You know, Muhammad Ali, one of my favorite quotes that he says is, ‘The service to others is the rent you pay for the room you have here on Earth.’ And I want to tell you just how much you’ve inspired me.”

Shushana received a standing ovation.

The Rock took home three other awards last night in addition to People’s Champion including Male Movie Star of 2021, Male TV Star of 2021, and Social Star of 2021.


Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

But this was really the only moment that mattered.

