Dwayne Johnson Gave People’s Choice Award To Teen

“Shushana, would you please join me?”
He began his acceptance speech talking about his last meeting with Muhammad Ali (the OG “People’s Champion”) at a Make-A-Wish event, and added that he’s since come to find new meaning in the term: “What it means to be the People’s Champion is so much bigger than me…”
The Rock then threw everybody for a loop when he invited teen Make-A-Wish recipient, Shushana, on stage.
Shushana looked completely flabbergasted to suddenly be invited on stage in front of thousands of Hollywood royalty, but, tbh, she handled it like a pro.
And then he GAVE her his award!!! *sobs.*
Shushana received a standing ovation.
The Rock took home three other awards last night in addition to People’s Champion including Male Movie Star of 2021, Male TV Star of 2021, and Social Star of 2021.
But this was really the only moment that mattered.