Dvision Network Price Surges +100%, Trades Over $0.60 By CoinQuora

Dvision Network Price Surges +100%, Trades Over $0.60



Dvision Network achieved a growth rate of almost +100%.

DVI currently trades at a bullish price of $0.64.

The crypto world continues to regain its composure from its bearish dip in the past month. This movement has been witnessed in every corner of the crypto space.

Aside from that recorded a price boost of over 75% in the past months, altcoins are also on the move. The Dvision Network (DVI) is one of the altcoins that surprises the crypto space with its amazing performance.

In the past 30 days, the Dvision Network has achieved a growth rate of almost +100%. As a result, the crypto currently trades at a bullish price of $0.64. This uptrend position of DVI is the result of its latest price surge from $0.51 to $0.64 in the past 24 hours. Indeed, this performance of DVI catches the attention of the crypto community and investors globally.

On the other hand, aside from DVI, altcoins such as

Continue reading on CoinQuora