Duterte’s Daughter Gets Running Mate Offers for 2022 Elections

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara Duterte, said she has received offers from politicians who want to be her running mate, although her plans for the 2022 presidential race remain unclear.

Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, the president’s former aide, has personally offered to run with her, she said in a Facebook post. Sherwin Gatchalian, head of the Senate energy committee, also made an offer to be her vice president, she said. Go and Gatchalian have yet to comment on Duterte’s statement.