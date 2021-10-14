Dutch Gas Jumps Back Above 100 Euros Despite Putin Supply Pledge

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Europe’s gas benchmark surged back above 100 euros a megawatt-hour as traders shrugged off Russia’s pledge to deliver as much as the continent needs.

Europe’s largest gas supplier is raising deliveries in line with requests from customers and is “prepared to discuss any additional steps” to stabilize the market, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. He blamed the region’s energy crisis on flawed policies rather than a lack of supply.

Despite Putin’s assurances, European gas prices continued to rise. The Dutch front-month contract climbed as much as 9.5% on Thursday to 102.50 euros a megawatt-hour, exceeding 100 euros for the first time since last Friday. The U.K. equivalent jumped as much as 9.1%.

European buyers have not yet asked the Russian government to increase gas supplies, Tass reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com