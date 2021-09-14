Dutch firm DSM weighs materials unit sale to focus on nutrition

Article content

AMSTERDAM — Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM is weighing the sale of its materials division, the firm said on Tuesday, as it aims to focus purely on nutritional businesses.

DSM said it was reviewing strategic options for the materials business, which supplies plastics and fibers for construction, clothes, automobiles and other industries, including “a possible change of ownership.”

Based in the southern Dutch town of Heerlen, DSM is a major supplier of vitamins, baby formula and animal food.