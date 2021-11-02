DuPont nears $5 billion deal to buy engineering materials maker Rogers

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



(Reuters) -Industrial materials maker DuPont (NYSE:) is in advanced talks to buy engineering materials maker Rogers (NYSE:) Corp for about $5 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

DuPont’s offer of $275 a share as per the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-02/dupont-is-said-to-offer-about-275-a-share-for-rogers-corp?srnd=technology-vp&sref=vEQJzSks would be at a premium of 32% to Rogers’ last close, which gives it a current market value of about $3.9 billion.

The deal is in line with DuPont’s aim to expand its portfolio of advanced electronic materials used in areas such as smart and autonomous vehicles and fifth-generation telecommunications.

In March, DuPont struck a deal to buy Laird Performance Materials for $2.3 billion.

Arizona-headquartered Rogers manufactures advanced electronic materials used in electric vehicles, according to its website.

A deal could be announced as soon as Tuesday when DuPont reports its third-quarter results, according to Bloomberg News.

DuPont also plans to review alternatives for its unit specializing in materials used in the automotive industry, according https://www.wsj.com/articles/dupont-plans-moves-that-would-remake-chemicals-company-11635812224?mod=latest_headlines to the Wall Street Journal, which earlier reported the company’s discussions with Rogers.

Both companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.