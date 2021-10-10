Dune Cast Photos First Role Vs. In The Movie



Warner Bros.



In the Dune universe, Dr. Liet Kynes is a key connecting figure between the Fremen and House Atreides, and serves as the official Imperial Planetologist of Arrakis. But longtime fans of the novel will recognize that Liet was originally written as a male character. For his version however, Denis Villeneuve opted to focus instead on Liet’s personality and beliefs — rather than gender. “As far as Denis was concerned, it was all about concentrating on the essence of this person, not the fact that this person was a man, so that’s what we went with first,” Sharon said in an interview with Den of Geek.