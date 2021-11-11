Dundee Precious Metals Declares Dividend

Article content

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” of “the Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter dividend of US$0.03 per common share.

The dividend is payable on January 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as at 5:00 p.m. Toronto local time on December 31, 2021 and qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Shareholders may elect to receive their dividend in U.S. or Canadian dollars by contacting their broker or, where applicable, Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Company’s registrar and transfer agent. If no election is made, residents of Canada will be paid in Canadian dollars and non-residents of Canada will be paid U.S. dollars. Dividends to be paid in Canadian dollars will be converted to Canadian dollars using the spot exchange rate on January 10, 2022.