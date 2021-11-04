Duke Energy Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters Duke Energy Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3



Investing.com – Duke Energy (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Duke Energy announced earnings per share of $1.88 on revenue of $6.95B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.8 on revenue of $7.32B.

Duke Energy shares are up 11% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.39% from its 52 week high of $108.38 set on August 16. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 24.08% from the start of the year.

Duke Energy follows other major Utilities sector earnings this month

Duke Energy’s report follows an earnings beat by NextEra Energy on October 20, who reported EPS of $0.75 on revenue of $4.37B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.716 on revenue of $5.44B.

Southern had beat expectations on Thursday with third quarter EPS of $1.23 on revenue of $6.24B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.22 on revenue of $6.13B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar