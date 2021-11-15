Duke Energy and Elliott Reach a Deal for Independent Directors

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Duke Energy Corp. and Elliott Management reached a settlement that will add two independent directors to the U.S. utility giant’s board.

The agreement averts the possibility of a board challenge by Elliott, which for months has pushed for changes at the North Carolina-based utility while criticizing its leadership.

Idalene Kesner, 63, Dean of Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, was appointed as an independent director, Duke said Monday in a statement. The company is looking for another independent board member to be appointed no later than March 31, while Elliott has agreed to standstill, voting and other provisions for one year.