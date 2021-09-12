Dubai’s Emaar hires Emirates NBD for sale of e-commerce business Namshi – sources

Article content

DUBAI — Dubai’s Emaar has picked Emirates NBD to advise it on the sale of fashion e-commerce business Namshi, sources said.

Emaar Malls, the retail arm of Dubai’s biggest developer, Emaar Properties, bought a 51% stake in Namshi from Global Fashion Group for $151 million in 2017 and the remaining 49% in 2019 for about $130 million.

Emaar is now weighing options to sell the business either through an outright sale or through a listing abroad via a special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC), sources told Reuters last month.