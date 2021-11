Article content

DUBAI — Al Habtoor Group plans to list up

to 35% of its shares in an offering planned for the third

quarter of 2022, the chairman of the Dubai-based family-owned

conglomerate said in an interview with al-Arabiya TV on

Wednesday.

Occupancy at hotels operated by the group exceeds 90%, he

said, and the current situation makes it favorable to list on

the Dubai financial market.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Lina Najem and Jan

Harvey)