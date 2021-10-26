Dubai regulator announces new regulations for investment tokens By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has established a regulatory framework for investment tokens as part of its efforts to stimulate the digital financial and technological environment while also meeting market players’ demands and requirements.

The DFSA is an independent regulatory body in Dubai that is in charge of monitoring and regulating financial services companies wanting to operate there. It also licenses and regulates their products and services.