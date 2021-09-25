Dua Lipa Wears Green Sweater & Mini Skirt To Milan Dinner: Photo – Hollywood Life

Dua Lipa channeled the ’00s with this Versace logo skirt and bright cardigan as she headed to dinner with BF Anwar’s sister Gigi.

Dua Lipa, 26, having a serious fashion moment. Fresh off her catwalk debut, the British born singer once again donned Versace as as she headed to dinner at Ristorante La Briciola with boyfriend Anwar Hadid‘s sister Gigi, also 26, in Milan on Friday, Sept. 24. Dua left little to the imagination in the early aughts inspired look, which included a bright green cardigan sweater with nothing underneath, as well as a logo Versace skirt that served up some serious ’70s vibes with its groovy pink, green and yellow pattern.

She added a satin pink mary jane shoe with a platform, as well as a matching pink leather bag. The outfit also perfectly matched her bright neon eye shadow, which she also rocked while sashaying down the catwalk for the first time ever. Finally, she switched up her hair and throw it back into a center parted bun, adding a chunky chain necklace as a finishing touch to the outfit.

Gigi also looked gorgeous in a burgundy outfit. The asymmetrical skirt, which featured a slit, and knotted crop top were made out of the same heavy cotton material. She accessorized with a black and silver chain belt, and a matching pair of chunky Prada loafers. The California native also opted to keep her hair back in a center parted bun.

Earlier in the day, Dua unexpectedly opened Versace’s Milan show, marking the first time the pop star has appeared in a fashion show. The “Levitating” singer recently shot a massive ad campaign for the iconic designer — which is helmed by the one and only Donatella Versace — to promote their Fall 2021 collection. In the photos, Dua looked wildly different with bright red hair. Notably, Gigi was also in the Versace show and likely gave the pop star plenty of pointers before her nerve wracking catwalk debut. Dua looked absolutely amazing as she modeled variousd looks from the brand, including a Barbie pink sequin ensemble.

The legendary Donatella recently reflected on her first time meeting Dua, which lead to their working relationship many years later. “I met Dua for the first time a few years ago in London. I knew she was a beautiful girl but when I heard the timbre of her voice. I realized immediately she had something unique and special,” she said in a statement back in June when the initial campaign was released. “Since then I’ve watched her career take off and partnered with her for many amazing moments. Right now, I cannot think of a better woman to embody the spirit of Versace and of this collection,” she added.