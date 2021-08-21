Dua Lipa Puts Abs On Display In Cardigan At Dinner With Bella Hadid – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Dua Lipa looked stylish when she stepped out in a black sweater with a multi-colored design and black pants as she linked arms with Bella Hadid and flashed a smile in London.

Dua Lipa, 25, looked like she was having the time of her life during her latest outing! The singer enjoyed a fun dinner night with Bella Hadid, Bella’s boyfriend Marc Kalman, and more friends at Chiltern Firehouse in London on Aug. 20 and looked as fashionable as could be. She wore a black cardigan with a multi-colored patchwork design that opened at the waist, flaunting her abs, black pants, and back sneakers.

She also wore a white, blue, and red baseball cap and held a red purse as she flashed smiles at nearby photographers. Bella, 24, looked equally as fashionable in a black crop top under a long brown coat, baggy black nylon pants, and silver sneakers. Her beau rocked a white graphic T-shirt under a black button-down shirt, black pants, red sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

The ladies happily locked arms while walking outside of the restaurant and appeared to be having a great time. They accessorized their outfits with multiple necklaces that went perfectly with their looks and they showed off different hairstyles. Dua kept her locks down and Bella pulled hers back.

This isn’t the first time Dua and Bella have been spotted out together this week. The beauties, who were on vacation together in Ibiza, were also seen hanging out while wearing pastel bikinis, trucker hats, and jewelry in a photo dump that Dua shared to Instagram on Aug. 19. Before that, Dua also shared other pics of herself flaunting a crochet bikini while hanging by a pool and looking gorgeous.

When Dua’s not grabbing a bite to eat or soaking up the sun with girlfriends, she’s doing so with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 22. She shared adorable snapshots of the two of them in an Instagram post for his birthday in June and it showed off their sweet bond.

“Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc another lap around the sun,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “You make my world so much better!! I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can’t wait to celebrate youuuu today.”