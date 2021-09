Article content

AMSTERDAM — Dutch specialty chemicals firm DSM will aim to sell its materials division to a strategic buyer, the company said on Tuesday.

“Our preferred option is to divest to a new best owner,” CEO Dimitri de Vreeze told reporters, declining to give a specific timeframe for the sale.

DSM earlier said it was weighing all options for its materials division, to focus on its nutritional businesses. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)