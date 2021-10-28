DS Smith says cardboard box volumes strong; flags higher costs By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo DS Smith is pictured inside the carboard box manufacturing company DS Smith Packaging Atlantique in La Chevroliere, near Nantes, France, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

(Reuters) – Cardboard maker DS Smith said on Thursday its box volume growth has been strong in the first half of the year, supported by the fast-moving consumer goods market and continued growth in e-commerce supply even as pandemic curbs ease.

The British company said its overall financial performance was in line with its expectations, but flagged an increase in costs, mainly driven by higher logistics and paper prices.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR