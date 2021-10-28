DS Smith says cardboard box volumes strong; flags higher costs By Reuters

(Reuters) – Cardboard maker DS Smith said on Thursday its box volume growth has been strong in the first half of the year, supported by the fast-moving consumer goods market and continued growth in e-commerce supply even as pandemic curbs ease.
The British company said its overall financial performance was in line with its expectations, but flagged an increase in costs, mainly driven by higher logistics and paper prices.
