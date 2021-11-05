Drugmakers, banks lift FTSE 100; IAG down on weak forecast

Article content London’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday, led by banks and healthcare major Astrazeneca, while British Airways parent IAG fell after flagging a bigger-than-expected annual loss. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.4% in morning trade, with drugmakers Astrazeneca and GlaxoSmithKline among the top performers. The banking sector rose 0.9% despite UK’s 10-year government bond yields at a one-month low after a surprise decision by the Bank of England on Thursday to hold off on raising interest rates.

Article content The pound extended its decline, down 0.4%, having recorded its worst day in over a year on Thursday, further boosting the export-heavy FTSE 100 index and dollar earner companies like British American Tobacco, Unilever and Diageo. “Consumer stocks have taken the cue from the MPC’s assessment the economy is on a positive trajectory,” said Kunal Sawhney, CEO of Kalkine Media. “Despite the GDP forecast being revised downward by a percentage point, the demand is likely to sustain, which will help the consumer stocks to continue the momentum gained recently,” he added. The FTSE 100 rose 1% this week, underperforming the 2% increase in UK’s mid-cap index and a 1.8% weekly gain in the wider European stock aggregate, bogged down by volatile commodity prices and heavy losses in the banking sector on Thursday following BoE’s rate decision.