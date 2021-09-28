Drew Barrymore Shares Why Her Kids Aren’t On Instagram

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“I want them to be kids.”

When Drew Barrymore’s performance in E.T. made her an international star, the actor was barely old enough to attend kindergarten.


Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

She became a household name after the sci-fi film’s release, and went on to star in dozens of movies throughout the remainder of her childhood, adolescence, and young adulthood.

Drew’s well-known relatives and early career success meant she grew up in the public eye. So, now, as a mom of two, she does what she can to ensure the opposite is true for her daugthers.


Ndz / GC Images via Getty Images

“I want them to be kids,” Drew said of her children, 9-year-old Olive and 7-year-old Frankie, during a recent appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast.

The celebrity, who is currently hosting the second season of The Drew Barrymore Show, explained that her desire for Olive and Frankie to have more traditional childhood experiences is why they don’t appear on her Instagram page or talkshow.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

She’s very protective of them: “I don’t put my kids on social media. I’m like a fucking Doberman about them,” Drew said.

“They watch TikTok. They love social media,” she continued. “They get in a bad mood when they realize they won’t be put on camera, but they know good goddamn well why, because I’m like, ‘I want you to be kids!'”

Fair enough! You can check out Drew’s full Armchair Expert appearance here.

