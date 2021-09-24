Drew Barrymore Interviews ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Cast As Josie Geller – Hollywood Life

Drew Barrymore reprised her ‘Never Been Kissed’ character for a new segment! Watch budding journalist Josie Geller chat with the cast of ‘Dear Evan Hansen.’

Drew Barrymore revived one of her most beloved film roles for an interview with the cast of Dear Evan Hansen. The actress, 46, stepped back into her prom dress as Josie Geller from her 1999 rom-com Never Been Kissed, which followed the star as a young journalist who returned to her old high school as an undercover student to research teen culture.

Josie just booked an exciting gig: an interview with Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, and Danny Pino, who star in the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. The movie, out September 24, follows a socially-anxious high school teen who embarks on a journey of self-discovery through grief amid the social media age.

For a segment for The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, Josie and the A-list cast dished on all things Dear Evan Hansen, childhood goals, and prom as Drew remained in character — pink prom dress and high ponytail and all! “Hi Drew! Hi Ben!” Josie began the segment. “It’s me, Josie Geller. Thanks for trusting me with this very important job.”

“I’m so excited. I’m a little nervous, but mostly excited,” she continued. “I’ve always wanted to be a journalist and this is really a résumé builder.” In the fun segment, Ben and co. dished on prom and more tidbits about their high school selves. Ben discussed going to prom with his best friend, actress Beanie Feldstein. “For our prom photo we both did the arms that Eva Perón does.”

Amandla called her prom “probably my gayest moment in all of high school” because she went in a suit with her best female friend. “I felt very comfortable and proud,” she said. Amy revealed that her boyfriend’s mother sewed her prom dress. “I remember it was like teal green crushed velvet,” she said. “I loved it so much. I felt like such a grown up.” Josie then quipped, “That sounds like something in my closet!”

The nostalgic segment comes after Drew made her TikTok debut as the iconic character in August. The actress jumped on the viral “Questions I Get Asked All The Time” trend as Josie, answering questions like “Do you wear your prom dress every day?” and “Are you Drew Barrymore?”