Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Drew Barrymore Explains Why She Kept Sobriety Private - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Drew Barrymore Explains Why She Kept Sobriety Private
Entertainment

Drew Barrymore Explains Why She Kept Sobriety Private

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“It’s been long enough where I’m in a lifestyle that I know is really working.”

Table of Contents

Drew Barrymore has publicly shared her experiences with substance abuse and other mental health challenges since she was an adolescent, but it turns out the actor took a much more private approach to healing during her most recent wellness journey.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Drew Barrymore Show host spoke candidly about her personal life while appearing on CBS Mornings this week. Speaking to Gayle King, Drew revealed that she’s abstained from drinking alcohol for more than two years and explained what led her to choose sobriety.


Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images

“When you are stuck in a pattern or if you are going through things and you not only admit them out loud, but you force yourself to say, ‘I’m willing to make big changes,’ I think we all think we’re very weak when we don’t make those changes,” she said.

View this video on YouTube


CBS / Via youtube.com

“That inner dialogue proves to us, ‘You’re not capable of change. You are weak. You’re staying stuck,'” Drew continued. “And when you break that cycle, the empowerment that comes out of it, that says ‘I’m not weak, I’m actually strong, I’ve proven to myself that I am capable of change,’ and I believe people are capable of big changes.”


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Drew went on to describe her path to sobriety as a “quiet, confident journey,” the details of which she intentionally kept to herself.

“I just want to figure this out and go about this with no profession, no public anything,” she said. “And now it’s been long enough where I’m in a lifestyle that I know is really working on a high road for my little journey, and there’s so much peace finally being had where there were demons.”

Earlier, Drew opened up about experiencing depression following her “really painful” divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016 while interviewing Machine Gun Kelly on The Drew Barrymore Show.


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic via Getty Images, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Redbox

“I wasn’t doing very well and I just wanted to go talk to some people and how to pull myself out of a hole and I had these two kids that I had to fight for and I needed help,” Drew told her guest, who spoke about his own experiences struggling with mental health.

View this video on YouTube


CBS / Via youtube.com

“So I started reaching out to different people and eventually, I really made some big, sweeping changes in my life and I got on a whole new track,” she continued. “Not back on track, but a brand new one that I helped build.”

You can watch Drew’s full appearance on CBS Mornings here or via the clip above.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Ken Jeong Teases New Twist – Hollywood Life

’90 Day Fiance’s Memphis Had ‘Anxiety’ Before Meeting...

Taylor Swift Faces Trial In “Shake It Off”...

Jill Biden Defends Joe Biden Over Concerns About...

Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian West To “Run...

‘West Side Story’s Ana Isabelle On Filming ‘America’...

New this week: Roddy Ricch, ‘Swan Song’ and...

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Maya Vander Suffers Stillbirth At...

Pete Davidson And Miley Cyrus Got Matching SNL...

Super Bowl Champ Dead At 33 – Hollywood...

Leave a Comment