Dreamstime’s Android Companion for Contributors now connects with Instagram and Google Photos.

The purpose-built app addition allows streamlined, secure navigation where Android users can quickly and easily add their Instagram and Google photos to their existing or newly created Dreamstime portfolios without additional upload steps. Uploaders can earn from $.35 to hundreds of dollars per download monthly, and the app provides them with real-time stats, sales reports, and up-to-date revenue details.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dreamstime , the world’s largest stock photo community, announces it has optimized its contributors’ Android mobile app to connect with Instagram and Google Photos accounts, making it easy for everyone to import, share and monetize visual content from the two platforms.

The app, dubbed Dreamstime Companion, now features two new import options, and upon opting for Instagram or Google, users are prompted to select which images they want to offer for sale on Dreamstime. Only the selected, high-resolution photos and captions get imported, and Dreamstime collects no other personal information from the uploaders. The agency confirms more than 100,000 people have used the newly added option in the first month, and an IOS release will be available in the upcoming week.

Commenting on the optimization, Dreamstime’s CEO Serban Enache said: ‘Getting content online faster with integrated solutions has been challenging for many years now. This addition enables users to safely and rapidly merge content across multiple platforms. There are more than 50 billion images on Instagram only. We have just opened up new lucrative opportunities for Instagrammers or personal Google Photos portfolios while maintaining the users’ privacy and confidentiality preferences. Many of us do not even fancy ourselves as professional photographers, but stock photography has so many times proved that amazing photos could come from pros and hobbyists alike. #Igers generated content can easily be shared with Dreamstime and monetized, whether we’re talking about #MondayMotivation, #FeelGoodFriday, or #POTD.”

The Dreamstime Companion app is available for download in the Google Play store.

About Dreamstime

Dreamstime is a distinguished leader in stock photography, a major supplier of high-quality digital images to the world’s largest advertising agencies, national and international magazines, and film and television production companies. With over 170 million online files, Dreamstime has the most extensive customer base globally (over 38 million users to date) and more than 30 million unique visitors monthly. For more information, visit Dreamstime .

