Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

TORONTO — DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) (“Dream Office” or the “Trust”) today announced its August 2021 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The August distribution will be payable on September 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2021.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with approximately 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210820005321/en/

Contacts

Michael J. Cooper

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 365-5145

mcooper@dream.ca

Jay Jiang

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 365-6638

jjiang@dream.ca

#distro