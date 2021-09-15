Dream Kardashian’s New Photos Show Off Her ‘Personality’ – Hollywood Life

It’s Dream Kardashian’s world, and we’re just living in it. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s baby girl struck a pose while showing off her attitude in a series of new pics from her mama.

“Dream [Kardashian] has personality for days,” wrote Blac Chyna while sharing a series of new photos of her and Rob Kardashian’s 4-year-old girl. Chyna wasn’t lying. In the Sept. 14 Instagram post, Dream is certainly feeling herself in her NovaKids by FashionNova outfit. In the first photo, Dream throws up some wacky hand gestures while leaning back in her butterfly-print shirt and shorts. The attitude continues in the next photo, which has her lean back and flashing a devilish smirk.

However, it’s the third picture that Dream’s “personality” comes out – and one might argue that it’s bigger than Blac Chyna’s! While riding her pink Micro Kickboard scooter, Dream throws her hand up while shouting. The swag on display earned Dream some praise (and love!) in the comments. The official Baller Alert account added a pair of hearts, while model Stephanie Rao and designer/entrepreneur Dencia both left a string of “hearts for eyes” emojis. “Oh! I’m seeing you coming through in her looks now CHY with her gorgeous self,” added one fan. “Wow, she has gotten so big and so beautiful,” added another.

Chyna’s youngest is certainly becoming a fashionista. In August, Chyna shared a photo of them “twinning.” “When you go out with your Bestie and got the same outfit on,” she captioned the adorable photo of them both wearing cream-colored outfits. In July, it was Rob’s turn to show off his baby girl. The Arthur George sock founder shared a snap taken during a trip to the beach. Dream was buried in the sand up to her waist, but she seemed to be having the time of her life. “Beach baby,” her dad captioned the shot.

Two days before the beach trip, Dream and her cousin, Chicago West, 3, raided Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics in the third installment of the YouTube documentary series chronicling the origin story of Kylie Cosmetics. What did you guys get? Let me see, Chi! So cute!” said Kylie, not terribly upset that her nieces were helping themselves to a “family discount” of sorts.

Speaking of family, Dream had a cute (and sassy) encounter with her older brother, King Cairo, earlier in 2021. Dream showed off her brand new pair of slides when King, 8, said that she wouldn’t be allowed to wear them later when they hang out at the pool. “I wear them outside to a pool party!” Dream yells, channeling her mother’s “take no gruff” attitude. King, knowing it was a losing battle to argue, just shrugged.