Dream Kardashian Tattles On North & Psalm West For Touching Xmas Decor – Hollywood Life

Dream Kardashian didn’t hesitate to give up her cousins, while Kim questioned them about why they were playing with an Elf on the Shelf.

Kids getting into mischief is as much a part of the holidays as spending time with family. Dream Kardashian, 5, and her cousins Psalm, 2, and North West, 8, got into some of Kim Kardashian‘s Christmas decorations, and Dream had no qualms on blaming her cousins for getting into the decor. Kim shared her sweet, parental interrogation on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday November 1.

The video showed Dream and North sitting on the floor in front of the elf, as Kim asked the pair questions. It looked like the cousins were both in their pajamas, and were treating the decoration like it was a normal doll. North tells Kim, 41, that the elf is “sick” and Dream explains that it’s because it “fell down.” Kim quickly notices some glitter on her niece’s head and asks questions. “I feel like you were in some of the decoration stuff,” Kim said in the clip. “Girls, you can’t be touching her.”

Dream thought quick on her feet and adorably blamed North, but said she technically didn’t touch the elf. “She holded her sleeve with the elf,” Dream told the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Kim then explained that they couldn’t treat the decorations like toys. “Girls, I don’t think the elf needs to be in the doctor’s office like this,” she said. “We cannot touch these elves, guys.” After Kim told them not to, Dream mentioned that it was mostly her younger cousin’s fault! “Psalmy touched it and then it fell down,” she explained. After they couldn’t explain who’s fault it was, they showed that they had a magical solution to help the hurt elf, by sprinkling what looked like sugar over it, as it laid down.

The sneaky video was super sweet and wholesome and really makes you think about sneaking around with your own cousins as kids. Dream’s mom Blac Chyna has acknowledged her daughter’s “personality for days” in a September 2021 Instagram post. The elf was far from the first time that Dream has gotten into mischief. She was featured taking some of her aunt Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics with her cousin Chicago West in a YouTube video for the beauty brand in July 2021. Blac Chyna also shared a video of the mommy-daughter duo showing off their dance moves back in March 2021.