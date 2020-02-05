Drama series "First ladies,quot; with Viola Davis playing Michelle Obama gets full season order on Showtime

# Roommates, your possible new television obsession has arrived! As her success, the Emmy-winning series "How to get rid of murder,quot; comes to an end in a few months, Viola Davis has already gotten her next concert on television, and we have to thank our first lady Michelle Obama.

Fans are preparing to say a permanent farewell to Annalize Keating, the character that Viola Davis made legendary in ABC's "How To Get Away With Murder," but there's good news because she won't be far from our TV screens either. long. According to @HollywoodReporter, Showtime has officially ordered a full season of the drama series "First Ladies,quot; in which Viola will play Michelle Obama.

"First Ladies,quot; is described as a series of anthology that focuses on the personal and political life of the most famous First Ladies in the country. The first season will focus on Eleanor Roosevelt (wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt), Betty Ford (wife of President Gerald Ford) and, of course, Michelle Obama (wife of our always President Barack Obama).

We previously reported that in August, "First Ladies,quot; had filmed a pilot episode and was buying the series on the networks, it worked well because Viola will play Michelle and we think the casting is great. Viola and her husband Julius Tennon will also be the executive producers of the series.

The president of Showtime Entertainment, Jana Winograde, expressed her enthusiasm for Viola being part of the cable network family:

"Throughout our history, the spouses of the presidents have exerted a remarkable influence, not only on the leaders of the nation but on the country itself."First ladies It fits perfectly within the drama house and the politics of Showtime, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events. Making Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn't have more luck having her extraordinary talent to help launch this series. "

Since the project is still in its early stages, a release date has not been announced … but we will be waiting!

