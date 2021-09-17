Drake’s ‘Way Too Sexy’ Lands Number One As ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Breaks All-Time Billboard Record For Having Nine Songs In The Top Ten

While #Drake’s taking cozy pics and living his best life, #CertifiedLoverBoy is bulldozing the charts.

According to @billboardcharts, #WayTooSexy just charted at number one, while #CLB simultaneously surpassing #MichaelJackson, #JanetJackson, #EltonJohn, #Madonna, and #Rihanna with nine singles from one album landing in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100.

That’s not all. Drake also secured Apple Music’s record for “most streamed album in a single day.”

Drake is also Billboard’s “most streamed artist” in 24 hours, at least for this year so far. Billboard’s reporting did not specify the number of streams CLB has received.

Though the album has been met with much love, there is a bit of criticism over a song that samples R. Kelly being featured on the album.

Drake’s “TSU” single caused quite a stir. The song samples R. Kelly’s “Half on the Baby.” It also appears Justin Timberlake has a writing credit as well.

Fans questioned Drake’s reason for using the R. Kelly sample, since Kelly is currently on trial for sexual assault of teen girls.

