Drake’s New Album Artwork And More Celeb Tweets

“I’d like to see you try.”

1.

Drake announced that his new album, Certified Lover Boy, is out now:


4.

Jeopardy champion James Holzhauer reacted to the firing of executive producer Mike Richards:

Do I think Mike Richards’s podcast comments were appropriate for polite society? No. But did he deserve the benefit of the doubt for the job he did running Jeopardy? Also no


6.

Lizzo shared her thoughts on music royalty:

King of Pop- Michael Jackson
Queen of Pop- Janet Jackson

Prince of pop- Bieber
Princess of Pop- Britney Spears
The Pop princess- Rihanna

Queen of music- Beyonce https://t.co/98Zq8ZOH25


7.

Taylor Swift supported Halsey’s new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power:

I’m blown away by @halsey’s artistry and commitment to taking risks. Giving us all a brave new era to dive into and explore together. If I can’t have love, I want power is out now- please stream and buy the album!! https://t.co/ZZXXLuh1D7


10.

Finneas made a point, and now I’ll have this song stuck in my head all day like it’s 2005 again:


11.

Reese Witherspoon tweeted about supporting teachers and fulfilling their classroom wish lists:

Can’t say thank you enough to all the incredible teachers who dedicate their time and resources to educating, celebrating, and encouraging kids heading back to school this year. Every day next week I’ll be fulfilling a teacher’s wish list… please send me your lists! 📝


13.

Selena Gomez had a funny exchange with her Only Murders in the Building costar Steve Martin:


15.

And Nicholas Braun, yes the cousin Greg, made his Bachelor thoughts known:

Hey look, I don’t tweet a lot, but when I do it’s important.

Wells needs to be the host of the Bachelor. And at the very least, Bachelor in Paradise. He’s ready. Stop making him wear bartending clothes and give him a suit. Let him fly.


