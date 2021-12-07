Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Drake Withdraws Grammy Nominations In "Unprecedented" Move
Home Entertainment Drake Withdraws Grammy Nominations In “Unprecedented” Move
Entertainment

Drake Withdraws Grammy Nominations In “Unprecedented” Move

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“We play an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport,” he said. “This is a business where sometimes it’s up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say.”

He added: “If there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain and the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here, I promise you. You already won.”

As he went to continue speaking, the show cut to commercials. 

“During Drake’s speech, there was a natural pause and at that moment the producers did assume that he was done and then cut to commercial,” a rep for the Grammys told Variety afterwards. “However the producers did speak with Drake following his speech and did offer him to come back on stage to finish whatever his thoughts were. But Drake said he was happy with what he said and didn’t have anything to add.”

