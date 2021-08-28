Drake Seemingly Announces The Release Date For ‘Certified Lover Boy’ 

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Fans have been waiting for the release of Drake’s next studio album, “Certified Lover Boy,” and with the release date originally being pushed back, anticipation for the project has only risen as time continues to go by. However, it seems that the album’s release date may have been confirmed in a very unique way.

Early Friday, a broadcast on Sports Center seemed to be interrupted by a video of someone holding up a sign that read, “CLB September 3.” Fans immediately were able to conclude that it was related to Drake’s album release, and they expressed their excitement to finally hear the album.

Now Drake hasn’t spoken out as of yet to confirm if that was in fact his official announcement for the album’s release. However, social media is already convinced, and they are preparing to hear Drizzy’s new album next week Friday.

As we previously reported, Drake was scheduled to drop is his album back in January. However, the album was delayed as he recovered from his leg injury. At the time Drake said, “I was planning to release my album this month, but between surgery and rehab, my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I’m blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album, but ‘Certified Lover Boy’ (CLB) won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

Although his album was delayed, he still followed through with new music for his fans and dropped his singles “What’s Next,” “Wants & Needs” featuring Lil Baby and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” featuring Rick Ross. All songs recieved instant success as they charted on the first three spots on Billboard 100.

Now it’s only a matter of time until we see if “Certified Lover Boy” will drop on September 3rd.

