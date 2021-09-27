Drake Rapped About Being A Lesbian On His New Album



Needless to say, this isn’t okay. As the Daily Princetonian astutely points out, “Drake’s lyrics draw on a long history of fetishizing lesbian and women-loving women (WLW) relationships: the woman’s apparent disinterest in men makes her more — not less — attractive.” They add, “‘Girls Want Girls’ also frames the sexuality of those who are lesbian and WLW as inherently invalid: the ‘right man’ can convince a lesbian to enter a relationship with him because her sexuality was never legitimate in the first place.” If you’d like to learn more about breaking down LGBTQIA+ stereotypes in pop culture, GLAAD has some excellent educational resources.