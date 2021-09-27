Drake Rapped About Being A Lesbian On His New Album

Bradly Lamb
“Girls Want Girls” is decidedly not a fan favorite.

As you’ve no doubt heard, Drake dropped a new album on Sept. 3 called Certified Lover Boy.


Though the album opened at No. 1 on Billboard’s chart, not everyone is feeling the third track, “Girls Want Girls” featuring Lil Baby.


In the song, the rapper refers to himself as a lesbian — and people are calling him out for fetishizing queer sexuality.


Some lines in the song go: “Please bring your girlfriend along with you” and “She like eating pussy, I’m like, ‘Me too,” “Yeah, say that you a lesbian, girl, me too / Ayy, girls want girls where I’m from / Wait, woah, yeah, girls want girls.”


Needless to say, this isn’t okay. As the Daily Princetonian astutely points out, “Drake’s lyrics draw on a long history of fetishizing lesbian and women-loving women (WLW) relationships: the woman’s apparent disinterest in men makes her more — not less — attractive.” They add, “‘Girls Want Girls’ also frames the sexuality of those who are lesbian and WLW as inherently invalid: the ‘right man’ can convince a lesbian to enter a relationship with him because her sexuality was never legitimate in the first place.” If you’d like to learn more about breaking down LGBTQIA+ stereotypes in pop culture, GLAAD has some excellent educational resources.

“You know what the SECOND i saw that there was a song called ‘girls want girls’ on the tracklist i KNEW it was going to be either 1. lesbophobic or 2. fetishising sapphics,” wrote another fan. “fuck drake!!!!!!!!”

This is also not the first time Drake has been called out for problematic behavior on Certified Lover Boy, on which he credits R. Kelly — who is currently on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering and faces allegations of sexual abuse against multiple women — as a co-lyricist on the track “TSU.”


Over the weekend, Drake’s co-producer Noah “40” Shebib attempted to contextualize the R. Kelly credit in a comment on Instagram, noting that Kelly was not involved in “TSU,” but rather a song by the singer was playing in the background of an OG Ron C sample.

None of this is a good look. Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

You can learn more about breaking down LGBTQIA+ stereotypes in pop culture at GLAAD.

