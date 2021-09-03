Drake Officially Drops His Highly-Anticipated Album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ 

Drake fans have been waiting for him to drop his highly anticipated sixth studio album, and the moment has finally arrived.

On Friday, Drizzy released his new album “Certified Lover Boy,” which has been one of the most talked about albums prior to its release. However, once it finally arrived listeners were able to hear Drake’s latest collaboration with artists such as Jay-Z, Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Giveon, Ty Dolla $ign, Travis Scott, and many others. He dropped the official track list hours before the album’s release, and he put up billboards in each artists’ hometown to announce the features days prior.

Ya’ll know once the album officially dropped it didn’t take too long until folks began to share their thoughts on the songs, causing Drake and almost every artist featured to trend. Folks shared their favorite bars from some of the songs as they expressed their excitement for the new music.

Some fans were also looking to see if he took any shots at Kanye West after Kanye posted and deleted an address that many people thought was Drake’s after he threw some shots at him on the record “Betrayal,” with Trippie Redd. Although he did not say Kanye’s name, some fans believe he was calling out Ye on the record “7am On Bridle Path.”

Check out a few reactions below:

Shortly after Drake dropped the official music video for the single “Way 2 Sexy,” which features Future and Young Thug. The fun music video also featured a cameo from NBA star Kawhi Leonard.

As previously reported, back in January, Drake pushed back the album’s release date as he focused on recovering from a leg injury, but promised fans the album would be coming before the end of 2021.

Roommates, what are your thoughts on Drake’s latest album.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

