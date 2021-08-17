Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The rapper commented on an Instagram post, revealing his diagnosis.
Unbeknownst to all of us, Drake tested positive for coronavirus, and as a result, the fade had…well, faded.
The rapper shared his diagnosis on Monday in a comment on an Instagram fan account‘s picture, which showed Drake in the studio with his half-hearted hairline. “That heart is stressed 💀😭,” the caption read.
You’ve probably seen the haircut shift and change throughout the past several months.
Ya know, because, hair grows and whatnot.
But, Drake set the record straight: “I had COVID, that shit grew in weird. I had to start again 😂,” he wrote. “It’s coming back don’t diss.”
And now, we wait impatiently for CLB.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!