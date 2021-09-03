Drake Credited R. Kelly On His New Album And Fans Are Angry

What a wild and chaotic songwriting choice.
Drake‘s latest album Certified Lover Boy dropped on September 3rd, and so did some of his fanbase after finding out he credited R. Kelly as a co-lyricist.
Obviously fans are a little bit angry considering, you know, everything that man has done.
So what’s really going down? Well, R. Kelly is credited for the track ‘TSU’ as a composer, alongside Justin Timberlake and T Mosley.
A lot of people are speculating that this is because Drake sampled an NSYNC song on the track, and, according to Rolling Stone, “TSU” uses the same symphonic intro in R. Kelly’s “Half on a Baby” single, leading to his composer credit.
Either way, fans are not very happy about it, and they’ve taken to Twitter to speak their mind.
Safe to say, a lot of fans were “disgusted” by his credit.
One person said this was a “terrible choice.”
A different person mentioned that this isn’t the first use of an R. Kelly song by Drake.
Another person brought up the point that he could have chosen not to sample it, but decided not to.
One person took matters into their own hands before listening to the album.
Finally, one person suggested we get the international police involved.
I can’t wait to see what notes app apology Drake will release about this one! 👀
