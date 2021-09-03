Drake Credited R. Kelly On His New Album And Fans Are Angry

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

What a wild and chaotic songwriting choice.

Drake‘s latest album Certified Lover Boy dropped on September 3rd, and so did some of his fanbase after finding out he credited R. Kelly as a co-lyricist.


Pymca / PYMCA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Obviously fans are a little bit angry considering, you know, everything that man has done.


Chicago Tribune / TNS via Getty Images

The disgraced singer is currently on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering. 

So what’s really going down? Well, R. Kelly is credited for the track ‘TSU’ as a composer, alongside Justin Timberlake and T Mosley.


Hollywood To You / GC Images

A lot of people are speculating that this is because Drake sampled an NSYNC song on the track, and, according to Rolling Stone, “TSU” uses the same symphonic intro in R. Kelly’s “Half on a Baby” single, leading to his composer credit.


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Either way, fans are not very happy about it, and they’ve taken to Twitter to speak their mind.


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

Safe to say, a lot of fans were “disgusted” by his credit.

Not #drake having a tattoo of Aaliyah on him while collaborating with the p3do R. Kelly on his new album #CLB on ” TSU ” track. Disgusting.


Twitter: @georgiachas

One person said this was a “terrible choice.”

@morcgreen Nah Drake didn’t use lyrics from R Kelly. The sound of owls or strings from R Kelly’s song is what is sampled on TSU. When a song a sampled, it falls under co-writers. That sound is not even necessary, they should remove it to remove R Kelly. He made a terrible choice


Twitter: @Akhona_PQ

A different person mentioned that this isn’t the first use of an R. Kelly song by Drake.

Lmao. It’s the 3rd time Drake has sampled and credited R. Kelly though.

“Lose You” samples “Ignition Remix”
“Since Way Back” samples “Clipped Wings”.

Then there’s TSU that credits Kelly…


Twitter: @DxnTabz

Another person brought up the point that he could have chosen not to sample it, but decided not to.

People are defending this R. Kelly credit, talking about “it’s a sample”… okay?????? So Drake chose to sample his work, knowing he’d have to clear it with R. Kelly, and that Kelly would get a check/royalties. He could’ve done away with the sample/track, he clearly doesn’t care.


Twitter: @byDonnaJo

One person took matters into their own hands before listening to the album.

guys imma need to know which song drake wrote with r kelly before i take this album in pls so i know which song to block.


Twitter: @oldlaraa

Finally, one person suggested we get the international police involved.


Twitter: @CJ12830

I can’t wait to see what notes app apology Drake will release about this one! 👀

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR