Draganfly Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Draganfly Inc. (Nasdaq: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), a drone manufacturer and systems developer, today announced that the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters in connection with the Company’s previously announced public offering in the United States of common shares (the “Offering”) was exercised in respect of 95,966 common shares. The exercise of the over-allotment at US$4.00 per share produced additional gross proceeds of US$383,864, bringing the aggregate gross proceeds to Draganfly under the Offering to US$20,383,864, before deducting underwriting discounts and Offering expenses. Read More