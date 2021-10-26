DraftKings Walks From Potential $22.4 Billion Offer for Entain

Article content (Bloomberg) — DraftKings Inc. said it won’t make a final bid for Entain Plc, stepping away from a deal valued at about $22.4 billion and halting a merger frenzy in the gambling industry. DraftKings had offered 2,800 pence a share in cash and stock on Sept. 19 for Entain, owner of British bookmakers Ladbrokes and Coral. The offer represented a 43% premium over the stock price at the time and improved on an earlier 2,500-pence bid. Entain shares fell 12% in trading in London on Tuesday, while DraftKing’s shares rose 9% in pre-market trading in New York.

Article content In mid-October Entain asked the U.K. merger regulator for an extension to Nov. 16 for DraftKings to make a firm offer, after failing to reach an agreement over a technology licensing agreement and governance structure for BetMGM, an online joint venture between Entain and MGM Resorts International. U.K. takeover rules meant DraftKings had to announce its firm intent to make a deal, or be frozen out in making a further offer for six months from the original Oct. 19 deadline. “Based on our vertically-integrated technology stack, best-in-class product and technology capabilities and leading brand, we are highly confident in our ability to maintain a leadership position and achieve our long-term growth plans in the rapidly growing North America market,” Jason Robins, DraftKings chief executive officer, said in a statement Tuesday.