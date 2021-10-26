Home Business DraftKings walks away from offer to buy Entain By Reuters

DraftKings walks away from offer to buy Entain By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past a branch of Ladbrokes in London, Britain December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) -U.S. betting firm DraftKings (NASDAQ:) Inc has walked away from making a formal offer to buy Entain after considering a $22.4 billion buyout proposal for the British gambling company, it said on Tuesday.

“After several discussions with Entain leadership, DraftKings has decided that it will not make a firm offer for Entain at this time,” DraftKings Chief Executive Officer Jason Robins said in a statement.

“We are highly confident in our ability to maintain a leadership position and achieve our long-term growth plans in the rapidly growing North America market,” Robins added.

DraftKings shares jumped 7% in premarket trading in New York, while Entain shares fell 11% on the London Stock Exchange, on track for their worst day since January.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©