DraftKings Up 3% on Pact With Ethereum-based Polygon By Investing.com

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – DraftKings stock (NASDAQ:) rose 3% on Monday as the company entered into a strategic blockchain agreement with Ethereum-based scaling platform Polygon.

This deal provides DraftKings Marketplace with an eco-friendly blockchain solution. Also, DraftKings now has the option to potentially contribute to Polygon’s governance and help secure the network as a validator node with its own stake pool.

DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles platform that the online gaming company has built for mainstream accessibility to support custom NFT drops along with secondary-market transactions.

It is available to registered DraftKings customers across the U.S. and Canada, and these collectors will eventually have the ability to transfer purchased NFTs to their own wallets on Mainnet.