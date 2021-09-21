DraftKings makes $20 billion offer for Entain

(Reuters) -Sports betting firm DraftKings (NASDAQ:) has made a $20 billion cash-and-stock offer for Ladbrokes (LON:) owner Entain Plc, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The offer price is roughly 2,500 pence per share, according to CNBC’s David Faber, largely in DraftKings stock along with a cash component. (https://

The deal would give DraftKings, which allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports-related contests, access to brands such as bwin, Coral, PartyPoker, and Sportingbet.

DraftKings’ proposal comes after MGM Resorts (NYSE:) International in January ditched plans to buy Entain after the British company rebuffed an $11 billion takeover approach, but investors have speculated that the U.S. casino operator may return with a new bid.

Entain and DraftKings were not immediately available for comment.

