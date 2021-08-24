DraftKings Gains After Multi-Year Deal With Simplebet By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – DraftKings stock (NASDAQ:) traded 1.5% higher in Tuesday’s premarket as the company signed a multi-year deal with Simplebet to expand Sportsbook in-game offerings.

DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and retail betting operations in the U.S.

Integration with Simplebet’s micro-betting technology will allow DraftKings customers to engage with their sports by wagering, among other things, play-by-play, throw-by-throw and pitch-by-pitch throughout a sporting event.

The deal allows DraftKings to offer Simplebet’s micro-betting products for the NFL, MLB and NBA and a new suite of college football products.

With micro-betting, DraftKings customers can wager on individual moments over the course of a game through its Sportsbook.

Simplebet’s automated operations platform is used by sports betting operators, media companies and technology companies to enhance live sports with experiences in real-time.