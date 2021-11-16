Dr. Now Concerned After Bianca’s Failed Surgery – Hollywood Life

In this EXCLUSIVE ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ preview, Dr. Now is skeptical that Bianca can make long-term changes when it comes to her weight loss journey after a ‘failed’ weight loss surgery.

Bianca has come to Dr. Now for help with her weight loss journey, but he’s uncertain about her long-term success because of her past. “It’s always a concern if any patient looking for weight loss surgery has already had one and failed,” Dr. Now admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 17 episode of My 600-Lb. Life.

He adds, “In those situations, the chances of long-term success are less than one percent because they have already been given a tool that took away their physical drive to eat, but they chose to continue justifying their overeating hoping that the surgery will magically fix everything for them no matter what they did and usually that justification revolves around needing food for comfort.”

Dr. Now wants to be able to aid Bianca along this journey. However, he’s focused on long-term goals with Bianca rather than short-term. “Long term we’re going to need to address the emotional issues that drive her to eat, but she needs to take the first step and show a willingness to take control of her behavior and choices because if she’s not at a point where she’s going to do that, no tool anyone gives her is going to make anything but a temporary change,” he says.

He advises Bianca, who is joined by her husband and two kids, to follow his guide and change her eating habits. If she does those two things, she should be able to lose 40 to 50 pounds easily. He notes that her goal is “only to lose 55 pounds in two months.”

Dr. Now stresses that if she sticks to the diet he’s set out for her, then there’s “no excuse” for why she shouldn’t meet her goal. “Let’s see if you can make all those changes,” Dr. Now tells Bianca. My 600-Lb. Life airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.