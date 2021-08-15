Dr. Dre’s Estranged Oldest Daughter Starts $50,000 GoFundMe To Find A Home For Herself & Her Four Children

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

#Roommates, earlier this month social media was on fire after it was revealed that Dr. Dre’s estranged 38-year-old daughter was reportedly homeless and living out of her car, despite her father’s immense wealth. Fast forward a few weeks and it now appears that things haven’t gotten any better for LaTanya Young—as she has just launched a GoFundMe account hoping to raise $50,000 to find herself and her family a new home.

Following her revealing interview detailing that she is currently homeless and living out of her car despite taking on a series of odd jobs to make ends meet, Dr. Dre’s oldest daughter LaTanya Young has decided to take matters into her own hands—and is hoping that the kindness of strangers will improve her desperate financial situation. @Complex reports, LaTanya has officially started a $50,000 GoFundMe to help her and her four children to escape homelessness.

The GoFundMe for LaTanya Young reads, “This fundraiser is to help Latanya and her four kids find a safe and stable home. She is currently working at DoorDash to keep afloat and these funds will be deeply appreciated. Thank you so much.” As of now, she has raised $2,144 of her $50,000 goal.

As we previously reported, in an exclusive with @DailyMail, LaTanya Young stated that she is currently living out of her car while her four children live with friends because she cannot afford housing in California. LaTanya said that despite her working as a delivery driver for both DoorDash and Uber Eats, while also working as an assembler at a warehouse—she is struggling financially because her father, Dr. Dre, has not given her money in almost two years.

“My kids are staying with friends – they are not living in the car, it’s just me. I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now. I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while,” she said.

Allegedly, LaTanya says that Dr. Dre has stopped supporting her financially because she did interviews about their estranged relationship. As a result, she has no direct contact with him and can only reach him through his team. “I’m homeless and I’ve been reaching out to my dad for help.

His lawyer has said that my dad doesn’t want to help me because I’ve spoken about him in the press. I feel like I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t. I’m just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids. My kids are old enough to know who he is. They are in shock that he doesn’t want anything to do with them,” LaTanya said.

